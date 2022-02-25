Play with joy, passion like Elanga: Rangnick

MADRID • Ralf Rangnick has told his Manchester United team to play with the same attitude as Anthony Elanga after the 19-year-old salvaged a 1-1 last-16 first-leg Champions League draw with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

Since the German was appointed on an interim basis in late November, Elanga has played an increasingly prominent role, scoring his second Premier League goal of the season against Leeds last weekend.

United, looking disjointed and lacking spark, were cornered from the start by a relentless Atletico side, who opened the scoring after seven minutes through Joao Felix.

The hosts had many opportunities to extend their lead and hit the post twice but were punished for their profligacy. In the 75th minute, Rangnick turned to inspiration off the bench and Elanga promptly scored with his first touch five minutes later, one of only two United efforts on target all game.

The draw at the Wanda Metropolitano felt like a victory for the Red Devils, who failed to have a single touch in their opponents' penalty area, yet are now in a strong position to reach the quarter-finals.

Hailing Elanga, who is making a big impression as an impact substitute and is pushing for a place as a regular starter, Rangnick said: "In all the games he has played, he shows he is playing with passion and fun. It is a joy to watch him... He is just enjoying himself on the pitch, he is aware of his weapons and he wants them.

"Not just with the goal he scored, he had three or four great runs. Atletico had problems with this approach. We have to show this in other positions as well, one or two other players, in every single position. If we want to go through, we have to play like that."

On whether he gave his players the "hairdryer treatment" at the half-time break, Rangnick added: "What we played in the first half, I still cannot believe. We played without conviction, without aggression and that is why we were struggling.

"I told them this is not enough. We have to have more energy. It's not about game plans or tactics. It's about conviction. It's about belief. This is not enough. This is the Champions League."

Elanga agreed that they needed to be more on the front foot even as he revelled in his first Champions League goal.

"It is only the first half of the tie, we have to be ready for the second half at Old Trafford," the Sweden Under-21 forward said.

"It was my first touch as well. I have dreamt of moments like this, scoring in the Champions League against top European teams like Atletico, it's a dream come true."

