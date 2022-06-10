Platini 'worth his million': Blatter

BELLINZONA • Michel Platini was "worth his million" Swiss francs a year, former Fifa president Sepp Blatter insisted yesterday, telling a Swiss court he could not understand why the pair were answering fraud charges.

The former world football chief and ex-Uefa boss Platini are being tried at Switzerland's Federal Criminal Court in the city of Bellinzona, following an investigation that began in 2015 and lasted six years.

The trial is held over a two million Swiss francs (S$2.8 million) payment in 2011 to Platini, who was then in charge of European football's governing body.

Blatter, who was ill when the two-week trial opened on Wednesday, spoke for the first time.

"I just had this man on my team and he was worth his million," said the 86-year-old.

Platini was employed as an adviser to Blatter between 1998 and 2002. They signed a contract in 1999 for an annual remuneration of 300,000 Swiss francs, which was paid in full by Fifa. However, Blatter said that a year earlier, when he was elected president of Fifa, he had struck a "gentlemen's agreement" to pay Platini one million francs annually as a technical director.

"When I was elected as president of Fifa, we had a bad record. But I thought that a man who had been in football could help us - Fifa and myself," the Swiss said.

"Platini told me: 'I'm worth a million'. And I told him: 'So you'll be with me for a million'.

"But in 2001, we had a very bad year. And in 2002 we weren't in position to pay that. Fifa's finances only improved after the... World Cup in Germany."

The prosecution accuses Blatter of having signed off an invoice for two million Swiss francs presented to Fifa by Platini in 2011, almost nine years after the end of his work as Blatter's adviser.

"It's a salary that was due," Blatter insisted. "I don't know why we are in a criminal hearing for an administrative procedure."

As he wrapped up his testimony, Blatter added: "This was a delayed salary payment, nothing more than an administrative matter that should have been handled as a civil case."

Platini then took the stand and confirmed that Blatter offered him a verbal contract for the one million that he requested, once he became president in 1998.

A year later, said Platini, when he realised that he was working without a contract, he approached Fifa.

He said he agreed to a salary at the same amount but that they did not discuss when he would be paid the remaining 700,000 Swiss francs because "I trusted the president and that one day or another he would pay me".

When asked why he waited until 2010 to demand the missing money, the 66-year-old implied he did not need the money immediately, but said he had noticed that a senior executive leaving Fifa in 2010 got a big payout and it was about time he got his cash.

Both men are accused of fraud and forgery of a document.

Blatter is accused of misappropriation and criminal mismanagement, while Platini is accused of participating in those offences.

The trial will conclude on June 22, with the three judges expected to deliver their verdict on July 8.

If convicted, the pair could face up to five years in jail or a fine.

