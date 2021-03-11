Pirlo doesn't fear the axe after Juve crash out

TURIN • Massimiliano Allegri and Maurizio Sarri paid the price for failing to end Juventus' European Cup drought, now into its 25th year, but Andrea Pirlo does not believe he is headed for the exit door like his predecessors.

The Italian champions crashed out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage on away goals against 10-man Porto on Tuesday, sparking more talk that the rookie coach's days are numbered.

It has been a difficult season for the Old Lady, whose grip on the Scudetto is slipping after nine successive titles.

Leaders Inter Milan (62) have a 10-point lead over Juve in the Serie A table and a top-four finish is far from guaranteed, with Roma, Atalanta, Napoli and Lazio hot on their heels.

But it is their early elimination from the Champions League that will hurt the most, as it is remarkably similar to last season's away-goals exit to Lyon.

Juve won 3-2 at home after extra time on the night, but despite playing against 10 men for much of the game after Porto's Mehdi Taremi was sent off early in the second half following a second yellow card, the hosts were knocked out at the same stage again, going out 4-4 on aggregate.

Pirlo went on the defensive afterwards, saying: "I don't know if Sarri was sacked for being eliminated from the Champions League. I am the Juventus manager at the moment and I will work for a larger project, which goes beyond this season.

"This season is only the beginning of this project. We have young players who are growing game after game. The young players have played with desire and self-denial. We cannot say anything to them, they have given their all."

However, this was not the outcome Juve expected when they spent a record €100 million (S$160.1 million) to attract Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid three years ago.

The Portugal skipper was brought to Turin to deliver the thing the Bianconeri crave most: a third Champions League crown.

Yet since he joined in 2018-19, Juve have not made it past the quarter-finals, with all three eliminations, including against Ajax in 2019, coming against supposedly inferior opposition.

Not only was Ronaldo ineffectual in both legs - Federico Chiesa, who scored in Portugal and netted a double here, and Adrien Rabiot were the scorers - but he was also liable for Sergio Oliveira's second strike of the night in extra time.

The 36-year-old turned his back on the midfielder's speculative free kick from long range, allowing the shot to travel through his legs and squirm past the diving Wojciech Szczesny in goal.

Former Juve and Italy manager Fabio Capello slammed Ronaldo's part in the decisive goal, calling his lazy defending "unforgivable".

"If you're part of the wall, you know that you can be on the receiving end of a powerful shot, it is a mistake that is unjustifiable," the pundit said.

While Pirlo's men ponder yet another failure, Porto will dream of a third Champions League title and their first since 2003-04 after beating Juve in the knockout phase for the first time.

The Portuguese champions are struggling domestically - they are 10 points adrift of leaders Sporting Lisbon in the Primeira Liga - but according to coach Sergio Conceicao, their "heart and soul" means they cannot be counted out.

