Pioli vindicates Milan's faith with the Scudetto

MILAN • AC Milan supporters will look back on their club's gamble to stick with unproven coach Stefano Pioli as the decision that set them on course to winning their first Serie A title in 11 years.

A double from Olivier Giroud inspired Milan to a 3-0 victory at Sassuolo in their season finale on Sunday to seal the Serie A title ahead of rivals Inter Milan (84) by two points.

The man who masterminded the title triumph collected the first trophy of his 19-year coaching career, but it could have been so very different had the club not shown faith in him at the start of Milan's journey back to the top.

Their fall from grace following their last league triumph in 2011 was spectacular, spending seven seasons outside the top four of the Italian top flight between 2014 and 2020.

After Massimiliano Allegri's exit in 2014, six permanent coaches in five years tried and failed to turn things around, before Pioli came in to steady the ship.

Initial results were mixed after his October 2019 appointment and the Italian appeared set to be replaced ahead of the 2020-21 season by Ralf Rangnick. But sporting director Paolo Maldini decided to give Pioli a new deal, revealing he felt the German was ultimately not the "right fit" for the club.

After finishing second in 2020-21, a mix of exciting young prospects such as defender Fikayo Tomori, alongside more experienced signings like Giroud, helped take Milan to the next level this term.

"We believed in the young players we brought in and in working to a budget," Maldini, the club's most decorated player, told DAZN. "We did not buy ready-made champions but guys like Theo (Hernandez), who were promising but who had been lost. Or ones like (Rafael) Leao, who was on the bench in Lille.

"We thought we could change some guys who were presented to us as complicated, working psychologically with them."

Injury setbacks to Simon Kjaer, who missed much of the campaign with a knee injury, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were taken in Pioli's stride, too, and Milan ended the season unbeaten in their last 16 league games.

The next step is for the Italian champions to compete in the Champions League after a tame exit from the group stage back in December.

Pioli said: "We are Milan, we are back to being Italian champions, we will be in the first tier in the Champions League next year.

"Let's enjoy this victory... then afterwards, we have many ambitions to compare ourselves with the best in Europe."

