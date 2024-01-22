Physical Arab teams prove they are no pushovers against heavyweights at Asian Cup

DOHA – The second round of Asian Cup group games threw up a few surprises when the pre-tournament favourites were given a reality check as physical Arab teams showed they had closed the gap considerably on their more illustrious opponents.

Japan, four-time champions and the highest-ranked team in the competition, were upset 2-1 by Iraq while South Korea nearly lost to Jordan for the first time before an injury-time own goal spared their blushes.

Iraq had a clear strategy to unsettle Japan, who struggled with the physicality of their West Asian counterparts in a febrile atmosphere where the crowd of largely Iraqi fans made it feel like a home game for the Lions of Mesopotamia.

Iraq could probably have scored more if not for the injury to their striker Aymen Hussein, who scored both goals before the break but did not come out for the second half.

However, Iraq were even effective without the ball, dismantling Japan’s possession game with several tackles while they frustrated the Samurai Blue and resorted to tactical fouls to upset their rhythm.

“We knew how Iraq would play... they did play very aggressively. Unfortunately, we couldn’t handle it,” Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu said.

Iraq coach Jesus Casas became a national hero after they claimed their first victory over Japan in 42 years and the Spaniard said he was proud of the players he picked for the tournament.

“I choose players that can be fighters but good players too. The difference in this level is you need balance between fighting and quality,” Casas said.

Likewise, South Korea were frustrated by a tactically disciplined Jordan in a 2-2 draw. Jurgen Klinsmmann’s South Korea side did not score from open play, netting one from the penalty spot and an own goal in added time.

Jordan were not only compact in midfield and defence but their forward line made life miserable for the South Koreans, constantly harrying them into making quick decisions and forcing turnovers.

“What they did really well was they overpowered us physically in the one-v-one battles. There’s an old saying in football that you have to win your one-v-one battles,” Klinsmann said.

“Jordan fought for every single ball as a unit, as a team. Different styles clashed there. Every game we play against Jordan, against Bahrain, we learn. We need to find solutions.”

He added: “I’m very pleased to see the reaction after we went 2-1 down. We won the last seven games and you lose the feeling of going a goal down. The team had to swallow the fact that Jordan were 2-1 up and had to react.”