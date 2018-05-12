Philosophy key for Pochettino

LONDON • Mauricio Pochettino stressed spending millions to invest in his Tottenham Hotspur squad was not the only way to challenge the Manchester clubs.

While he said Spurs, who will finish third in the Premier League if they beat Leicester City at Wembley tomorrow, are not averse towards spending heavily in the transfer windows, the Argentinian still believes his alternative approach can reap the same benefits.

He said: "One way is to spend money. Another is what we are doing to create players, like in the case of Harry Kane, Dele Alli."

The 46-year-old, who joined Spurs in 2014, still has three years on his contract in north London and said there was "no point" talking about his future.

"No one is sure in their job but I have a three-year contract," he added.

Spurs booked a third successive year in the Champions League despite playing in their temporary home of Wembley and being outspent by their main rivals, and Pochettino said he would enjoy their success before plotting a league title challenge next season.

"Last season, we finished second but it is not enough because we didn't win the Premier League," he said. "And this season, despite playing at Wembley and many things from the beginning, still (for) some the situation is that, 'Oh yes, but the team needs to win some titles... Yes, after four years we never celebrate. I am going to celebrate with my people."

However, he admitted Champions League qualification was not enough as he wanted to win silverware.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

TOTTENHAM V LEICESTER Singtel TV Ch107 & StarHub Ch232, tomorrow, 10pm