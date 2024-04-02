Phillips needs support, says West Ham boss Moyes after poor run

West Ham United's on-loan midfielder Kalvin Phillips needs support and the club will give him all the help he needs, manager David Moyes said on Monday as the England international continues to struggle with poor form.

The 28-year-old endured a difficult time at parent club Manchester City after signing from Leeds United for a reported fee of 45 million pounds ($56.43 million) in 2022, making only six starts in 18 months and joined West Ham on loan until the end of the season in January.

Phillips, who has four years remaining on his contract with City, was captured on camera on Saturday raising his middle finger towards a fan as they criticised his performance in West Ham's 4-3 Premier League loss to Newcastle United.

Phillips had conceded a controversial penalty just minutes after coming off the bench, which led to Newcastle producing a stunning comeback at St James' Park.

"Kalvin's a human being and what he needs is support and people to help him, which is what we'll do," Moyes told reporters.

"We need our fans to give all our players the support they require.

"Kalvin's a really good player and I do believe we can still make something out of the time we've got with him here."

West Ham, seventh in the league with eight games to go, next host London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday. REUTERS