Peruvians are naming their kids after Erling Haaland. What will he name his souvenir raccoon though?
- Many Peruvian babies are being named after Norwegian footballer Erling Haaland during the World Cup, with 486 using his surname and 91 his full name.
- Other football stars like Neymar, Messi, and Lamine Yamal also have many namesakes in Peru.
- Haaland shared a photo of a stuffed raccoon souvenir and asked his Instagram followers to help him choose a name, with "R.O.W" leading the poll.
AI generated
Some parents agonise over what to name their child. For many Peruvians, however, that process has become more straightforward during the ongoing World Cup: just name your kid after Erling Haaland.
Haaland mania has spread from Norway all over the globe and Peru is the latest to have been “infected”, with a surge of infants being named after the 25-year-old since the World Cup started on June 11, reported AFP.
486 children bear the 25-year-old’s Norwegian striker’s surname, according to Peru’s national identity registry. Another 91 bear his full name, ‘Erling Haaland’.
Most newborn Peruvians named after Haaland were registered in the weeks after the World Cup began, registry spokesperson Ivan Torres told Panamericana Television, with numbers soaring when Norway advanced to the quarter-finals.
Other popular footballers who have been honoured the same way in Peru include Brazil’s Neymar, who has a whopping 33,809 namesakes, Argentina’s Lionel Messi (more than 3,000) and Spain’s Lamine Yamal (about 1,200).
Coincidentally, it is Haaland himself who needs help choosing names.
On July 14, the Norwegian was photographed returning home from the World Cup armed with a unique souvenir – a stuffed raccoon holding a bottle of what appears to be alcohol – to the amusement of many.
He seems at a loss to what to name it though, opting to ask his 67.5 million Instagram followers for help.
“Help me name my new buddy,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories, providing four options: Cowboy, Ranger, TEX or R.O.W (Raccoon on Wheels).
For the record, with about 13 hours to go, R.O.W is leading the poll, with 37 per cent of votes.