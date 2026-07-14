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Peruvians are naming their kids after Erling Haaland. What will he name his souvenir raccoon though?

Erling Haaland went viral after returning to Norway as he was seen carrying a stuffed raccoon.

Some parents agonise over what to name their child. For many Peruvians, however, that process has become more straightforward during the ongoing World Cup: just name your kid after Erling Haaland.

Haaland mania has spread from Norway all over the globe and Peru is the latest to have been “infected”, with a surge of infants being named after the 25-year-old since the World Cup started on June 11, reported AFP.

486 children bear the 25-year-old’s Norwegian striker’s surname, according to Peru’s national identity registry. Another 91 bear his full name , ‘Erling Haaland’.

Most newborn Peruvians named after Haaland were registered in the weeks after the World Cup began, registry spokesperson Ivan Torres told Panamericana Television, with numbers soaring when Norway advanced to the quarter-finals.

Other popular footballers who have been honoured the same way in Peru include Brazil’s Neymar, who has a whopping 33,809 namesakes, Argentina’s Lionel Messi (more than 3,000) and Spain’s Lamine Yamal (about 1,200) .

Coincidentally, it is Haaland himself who needs help choosing names.

On July 14, the Norwegian was photographed returning home from the World Cup armed with a unique souvenir – a stuffed raccoon holding a bottle of what appears to be alcohol – to the amusement of many.

He seems at a loss to what to name it though, opting to ask his 67.5 million Instagram followers for help.

“Help me name my new buddy,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories, providing four options: Cowboy, Ranger, TEX or R.O.W (Raccoon on Wheels).

For the record, with about 13 hours to go, R.O.W is leading the poll, with 37 per cent of votes.