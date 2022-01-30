Peru's World Cup hopes boosted by shock win

MONTEVIDEO • Before the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Peru last qualified for the global showpiece way back in 1982, but they can now dream of making it two tournaments in a row.

Coach Ricardo Gareca was full of praise for his side after second-half substitute Edison Flores gave the team a smash-and-grab 1-0 victory away to Colombia as goalkeeper David Ospina's gaffe cost the hosts in Friday's World Cup qualifier.

In the other match on the same day, Salomon Rondon scored a hat-trick as rock-bottom Venezuela thrashed 10-man Bolivia 4-1.

Peru barely had a shot on goal all match, but five minutes from time, Ospina somehow let Flores' fierce effort from a tight angle beat him at his near post as Peru snatched an unlikely victory on the counter-attack.

"I have to congratulate the boys, they went through a very difficult match," Gareca said on ESPN.

"It was an important win because we played against a team with great players. The two teams needed to win (to get into the qualification spots) and in order to get the win we had patience.

"Of course we would have wanted to have more offensive opportunities, but Colombia did not let us. They prevented most of the attacks we wanted to develop."

The Colombians had dominated throughout but failed to score for the sixth successive match - a run of more than 550 minutes.

Of 30 shots at goal on Friday, only two were on target.

The result propelled Peru into the final of four automatic qualification spots in the Conmebol table with three matches to play.

Colombia dropped to sixth, three points behind Peru (20), who did not manage a shot in the first half.

Uruguay are fifth and a point behind Peru, after Luis Suarez gave them a 1-0 victory at Paraguay (13 points) on Thursday.

With Brazil and Argentina already qualified, seven teams are in with a mathematical chance to clinch automatic qualification.

"It is very difficult, it is very hard for the fans, for the country," Colombia coach Reinaldo Rueda said on Marca.

"I spoke with the players, there are nine points left and we have to win them. We must think about the nine points, it has never been easy and as long as there is a chance, we are going to fight."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE