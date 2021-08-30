Perfect view from summit

LONDON • The Tottenham faithful serenaded their star striker at the final whistle yesterday, singing "Harry Kane, he's one of our own", after the talisman's decision to stay at the English Premier League club last week, resisting the overtures from Manchester City.

But it was their other main man who was the difference-maker as the hosts moved to the top of the table with their third 1-0 win in as many games.

Son Heung-min grabbed his second match winner of the campaign as his swerving free kick was enough to sink Watford.

The South Korea forward settled a hard-fought clash at home when he caught Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann out of position in the 42nd minute.

After their protracted search for a manager to succeed Jose Mourinho dragged on throughout the close season, Spurs fans were fearing the worst this term.

Former Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Nuno Espirito Santo was far from their first choice, but he has hit the ground running in north London, with his team sitting two points clear of second-placed West Ham going into the international break.

The Portuguese is just the second Tottenham manager to win his first three league games in charge since Arthur Rowe in 1949.

Spurs finished a disappointing seventh last season, missing out on Champions League football for the second straight year, but there are promising signs they can enjoy a better season than expected.

It will help that Kane remains in the fold, with the striker yesterday making his first league start of the season after the end of his transfer saga.

Despite having a quiet game - he had an early penalty shout and a late shot saved but was largely shackled by the Hornets' defence - the 28-year-old was still feted by the crowd and his name was loudly cheered throughout the game.

Spurs will face a harder run of league fixtures after the internationals with successive London derbies against Crystal Palace, Chelsea and Arsenal, but Nuno is happy with how the players have taken to his training methods after three clean sheets in a row.

3 Tottenham Hotspur have won their opening three league games of a season without conceding a single goal for the first time in their history.

"I think we kept all the game the shape, the right triggers, the right moments to press. Much better in the second half when we recover higher up the pitch," he said.

"But what pleased me is when we could not kill the game, we had chances to do so, we didn't lose our minds, we stick together, and we were compact, we did not allow too many chances to Watford. That was good.

"The balance between these two aspects was good, and in the end, the way we managed the game."

Given the strength of depth Manchester United, City and Chelsea possess, Spurs are not thought of as genuine title challengers.

Nuno admitted that being top of the table "does not mean anything" at this early stage and he was instead more focused on lifting their standards after a challenging time last year.

"I invite everybody, not only the players, but our fans to don't pay attention to that," he said. "Let's keep on working, we still have a long way and a lot of aspects to improve on."

In the day's other game, Patrick Bamford celebrated his England call-up by rescuing a 1-1 draw for Leeds against Burnley at Turf Moor. The Clarets first took the lead via Chris Wood.

