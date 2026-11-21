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Real Madrid’s Perez announces record revenue for club, UEFA to trial free broadcasts in India next season

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez said the “best European games” would be available to watch for free in India next season.

BARCELONA – European football governing body UEFA will trial free-to-watch broadcasts for European competitions in India next season, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez said on Nov 21 as he announced record revenue for his club.

Perez told Real Madrid’s General Assembly that club annual revenue had reached €1.221 billion (S$1.73 billion), with a profit of €26 million for the 2025-26 campaign.

“The best European games” would be available to watch for free in India next season, Perez added, before general manager Jose Angel Sanchez clarified that the plan was for a UEFA pilot programme.

“For UEFA competitions, such as the Champions League or the Europa League, a pilot test will be conducted in India,” said Sanchez.

“In this model, users can access content for free, supported by advertising, or opt for a premium, paid version that is ad-free.

“However, the initiative in India is strictly a pilot test being run by UEFA. It cannot be applied to Real Madrid’s matches, nor is it something that this institution can control.”

Reuters has contacted UEFA for comment.

Real Madrid delegate members approved the 2025-26 accounts and the budget for the 2026-27 campaign, which projected an income of €1.250 billion and a profit of €14.2 million. REUTERS