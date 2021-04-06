Pep won't rule out record bid

LONDON • Days after Pep Guardiola claimed the runaway Premier League leaders would be priced out of a blockbuster move for Erling Haaland, the Manchester City manager admitted the club could yet sanction a nine-figure move for one of Europe's hottest strikers.

Mino Raiola, the Norwegian's agent, has placed his client in the shop window this summer, and bookmakers have installed City as the favourites to land his highly coveted signature, especially as club-record goalscorer Sergio Aguero will leave the Etihad at the end of the season.

The Italian spent last week jetting around Europe to field the interest in Haaland, with Barcelona, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool all linked to the imposing 1.94m forward.

City will get a first-hand look at the 20-year-old, who will lead Borussia Dortmund's attack when both sides clash in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final today. But as far as Guardiola is concerned, his mind is already made up.

On Haaland, whose 78 goals in his last 77 matches for the Germans and previous club RB Salzburg has seen his price tag sky rocket to a reported €150 million (S$238 million), the Catalan said yesterday: "All I can say is he is an exceptional striker for his age.

"The numbers speak for themselves. He's a fantastic player, that's all. Everybody knows it. In that age, scoring that amount of goals is not easy to find.

"When that happens, it is because he can score right, left, counter, box, header. A blind guy can realise he is a good striker. It is not necessary to be a manager."

While City are only one of two billion-dollar clubs in world football - the other being Paris Saint-Germain - their highest fee remains the £64 million (S$119 million) they paid for defender Ruben Dias last summer.

Hinting that could change going forward, Guardiola said: "So far the club has decided not to spend close to £100 million for a player. Maybe in the future, it will happen when the club decides it is necessary to improve the team for the next five to ten years."

This will be the first time both sides are facing each other since the 2012-13 group stage of the competition, but having faced Dortmund when he was Bayern Munich coach from 2013-16, Guardiola is not refusing to read too much into the Bundesliga club's poor domestic form. Dortmund are all but out of the title race, trailing the Bavarian leaders (64) by 21 points, and the fifth-placed side face a challenge to qualify for next season's Champions League.

With a third Premier League title in four years a formality for City - who are in the League Cup final and FA Cup semi-finals - it is the Champions League they crave.

78 Goals scored by Erling Haaland in last 77 games for Dortmund and former side Salzburg. £64m paid by Man City for record signing Ruben Dias from Benfica last September.

City have never won Europe's elite club competition and they have been eliminated at the quarter-final stage of the tournament for the last three years.

Guardiola, who last tasted Champions League glory when he was Barcelona boss in 2011, admitted last season's shock last eight defeat against Lyon in Lisbon was especially tough to take. He said. "It was the last game of the season, we wanted to go through and we accept we didn't do it well, didn't deserve to go through."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

