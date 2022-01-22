Pep wary of Ward-Prowse's deadly dead balls

LONDON • Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has warned his players to look out for Southampton midfielder and free-kick specialist James Ward-Prowse when his team travel to St Mary's today.

The 27-year-old scored an inch-perfect free kick in the Saints' 3-1 defeat by Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend, and Guardiola has done his homework as his side seek to claim their 13th straight Premier League win.

"He is the best (free-kick) taker I have ever seen, right now in the world," said the City boss.

"He is so good, this quality of a football player. He's a team player, great quality without the ball. Set pieces and corners is exceptional."

Guardiola had insisted previously the title race is not over yet, but fans will feel confident after City beat Chelsea 1-0 last weekend to go 12 points clear of the Blues (44). Liverpool are second in the standings on 45 points.

He reiterated that point yesterday, while also warning that Southampton have what it takes to hurt their title bid.

"Just focus on Southampton, what we have done so far. I'm so satisfied with my players," he said.

"The quality Southampton have, the exceptional manager, always was a tough game, the players know it. An incredible challenge."

Oleksandr Zinchenko is out today due to injury, while Guardiola has given Riyad Mahrez a week off after returning from Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) duty.

Without a recognised No. 9 to lead their attack, City still continue to show their prowess in front of goal. They have scored 34 times during their 12-game winning streak, and are the league's second-highest scorers this season with 54 goals, just one fewer than Liverpool.

However, Guardiola's men had difficulties scoring against Southampton at the Etihad earlier this season, with the match ending 0-0. They had 16 shots on goal but managed only one on target.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's team, who are in 12th place, will take positives from the game in September.

But the manager will also be concerned that since that stalemate, they had only three clean sheets in their last 16 league matches.

He said: "We need to be brave with the ball, not park the bus and then when we have it, make sure we end with shots on target."

Hasenhuttl also confirmed that Valentino Livramento and William Smallbone both remain out with injuries, while Moussa Djenepo is away at the Afcon.

