Pep wants to celebrate lifting trophy with record 31st win

LONDON • Manchester City equalled the Premier League record for most wins in a season as the champions powered to a 4-1 victory at West Ham yesterday.

Pep Guardiola's side now have 30 wins this term, matching the record set by Chelsea last season, and will take sole possession of the milestone with one more success in their last three games.

"We need one more win to have the most points (record) and to do it before lifting the trophy would be fantastic," Guardiola tweeted yesterday.

"We're really looking forward to it (lifting the trophy next Sunday). It's a day to enjoy. We want to play a good game and win against Huddersfield."

Sweeping West Ham aside with their trademark swagger, City went ahead through Leroy Sane before an own goal from their former defender Pablo Zabaleta doubled the lead.

Aaron Cresswell's free-kick reduced the deficit before half-time, but Gabriel Jesus and Fernandinho netted for City after the interval.

Simply untouchable for most of the season, City are bidding to cement their status as one of the all-time great Premier League teams by rewriting the record books.

They have scored 102 league goals in 35 games, making them the fastest English top-flight side to reach the century mark since Everton in 1931-32. City are one goal short of the Premier League record of 103 set by Chelsea in 2009-10.

Guardiola's team also need three more points to eclipse Chelsea's 95-point Premier League record from 2004-05.

In contrast, West Ham face an anxious finale to a troubled season as they fight to avoid the drop in their last three games.

David Moyes' men have won only once in their last eight league fixtures and sit just three points above the relegation zone.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE