Pep upbeat on strikers' form picking up

ATHENS • Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has backed his attacking players to hit top gear after sealing qualification to the Champions League last 16 with a 1-0 win at Olympiakos on Wednesday.

City have scored 10 goals in four European games this season, as many as they have managed in eight Premier League matches.

But the Spaniard said he had seen enough in the clash in Greece to suggest they were improving and would carry over their continental scoring form to the English top flight, starting with Burnley at the Etihad tomorrow.

His team dominated possession for long spells before Phil Foden finished off a brilliant team move in the 36th minute to secure the victory and maintain their perfect record in Group C.

"We were much more aggressive to the goal. It's not easy when there are nine players defending. Everyone was so committed and we attacked with more desire to shoot, to score," Guardiola told reporters.

"Unfortunately, we could only score one goal but the team is alive... We would love to do more, but one day, it will come and we'll break everything.

"We came here to get to the last 16 and we are there again, another year. Now we recover as quick as possible and start focusing on the Premier League."

Joining City, who have reached the knockout stage for the eighth straight campaign, in the next round are title holders Bayern Munich.

The six-time European Cup winners sealed their berth after beating RB Salzburg 3-1 in Group A, preserving their 100 per cent start in the Champions League.

Robert Lewandowski - with his 71st goal in the competition, Kingsley Coman and substitute Leroy Sane put the Austrians to bed, although the visitors pushed the Bavarian giants hard after Spanish midfielder Marc Roca was sent off after the break.

"We didn't play well in the first half. Things changed with the second half. Despite the sending-off we played well. I am very satisfied with our efficiency," said Bayern coach Hansi Flick.

REUTERS, XINHUA