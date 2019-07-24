Football: Xinhua's accusation of disrespectful Manchester City during China tour is 'false', says Pep Guardiola

HONG KONG • Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola yesterday blasted a report in Chinese state media as "false" after the Premier League champions were accused of showing "utter disrespect" during their tour of China last week.

Guardiola hit out at the lengthy commentary on the English-language website of Xinhua, China's state news agency, which accused City of snubbing fans and doing little beyond their commercial obligations.

"I don't agree but I should say too that it's false. To make a statement like this they have to know exactly what's happening in our club," Guardiola told media in Hong Kong ahead of today's friendly match against local club Kitchee.

"The players had an incredible time in Shanghai. They were committed in all the commercials they have to do with the people in China. The people from the hotel, we take care of all of them with signatures, with pictures. All the people asking something, we are ready to do that. And always with the biggest smile.

"I don't understand how people can say that. Maybe one journalist is a little bit upset, I don't know why. It's far away from what is reality."

The opinion piece, which accused City of an "attitude of arrogance", brought a sour end to a difficult tour of mainland China, where they competed in the Premier League Asia Trophy tournament.

A frazzled City had arrived two days late to play two games in four days, before continuing their tour in Hong Kong and Japan.

City lost to Wolverhampton Wanderers on penalties in Saturday's final in Shanghai after beating West Ham in Nanjing.

England striker Raheem Sterling said he thought the players had made a "really good connection" with fans in China.

"We took a little bit longer than we expected to get to China. A lot of us have been struggling with sleep," he said. "But no, in China I thought it was a great experience."

In the Xinhua article, Chinese fans' love for Man City went unreciprocated on home soil, as writer Jonathan Dixon criticised Guardiola and the club's media department for their conduct.

"For the Premier League champions, their appearance in China was nothing more than a commercial obligation," the editorial argues, alleging a "desire to win wallets, not hearts and minds".

"Their lack of enthusiasm and the indifferent treatment of their hosts stands in stark contrast to representatives of other clubs," it added.

The article illustrated how fan interaction was fundamental to Wolves, with players and coaches doing everything they could to engage fans. The tournament's other two teams, Newcastle and West Ham, even sent some of their players to help out at an Under-12 tournament in Nanjing.

In contrast, City chief executive Ferran Soriano gave a presentation on the club's commercial expansions in China.

Guardiola was accused of disrespecting local fans by failing to make eye contact with them.

City were also said to have discriminated against Chinese journalists, with Xinhua referring to an event for sponsor Puma, where foreign media had the "privilege" of interviewing Oleksandr Zinchenko, while the "segregated" Chinese media could only listen in on questions asked by City's TV station.

The players were also accused of "racing to get on the team bus" without fulsomely interacting with fans.

The contrast with City's take of their tour was stark, with their website reporting the players engaging in "a number of open training sessions and supporter signing sessions, with the excitement from local fans clear throughout".

Nonetheless, the reaction of Xinhua is likely to dismay City's hierarchy, given that a 13 per cent stake in City Football Group, the wider group of which City are a part, is owned by a Chinese consortium.

