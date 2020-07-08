Pep sets tough treble target

LONDON • Pep Guardiola has urged his Manchester City side to cut out individual errors or risk finishing the season with a whimper.

His side were dethroned as English Premier League champions by Liverpool last month, but can still add the FA Cup and the Champions League to their League Cup win in March.

But unlike last year, when they won an unprecedented domestic treble, sloppiness has crept into City's game this term.

Guardiola's men have already lost nine league matches this season, including a 1-0 away defeat by Southampton last weekend.

That compares with just six Premier League losses combined in the previous two campaigns as City won back-to-back top-flight titles.

Guardiola's men can still make it a season to remember and win a successive treble - they face Arsenal in the FA Cup semi-final later this month and hold the advantage after beating Real Madrid 2-1 away in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 match.

But the Spaniard claimed they had stopped being their own worst enemy ahead of today's home Premier League game with Newcastle United.

"We have still incredible targets to fight, to try and play good and this is the most important thing," the City manager said at his pre-match press conference yesterday.

"We are at the point where we sometimes make mistakes. We have to avoid it.

"If it happens like against Southampton, Tottenham and Norwich away (they lost 1-0, 2-0 and 3-2 respectively), we will be out and Arsenal will be in the final and Madrid will go through (to the last eight)."

Despite humbling defeats by Chelsea and the Saints since the Premier League resumed on June 17 following a three-month shutdown brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, Guardiola was adamant his players still had the right attitude and desire to lift more trophies.

"I was worried how would be our approach but we have been incredible," he said. "The performance was there and this makes me confident the team will not be relaxed."

2-1 Advantage held by Man City over Real Madrid after the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

On the game with Real, Uefa told clubs last week they must decide before Friday whether they can host their last-16 tie. If they are unable to do so, the match will be moved to Portugal, where the remainder of the tournament from the quarter-finals will be staged next month.

The British government has since said selected international athletes and teams travelling to the country will be granted exemption from a two-week quarantine requirement imposed to stem the spread of Covid-19.

This would allow the delayed fixture against Real to take place at the Etihad next month but Guardiola confirmed that he was awaiting a final decision by Uefa.

He added: "We want to play in Manchester, that is normal, but we will accept playing where Uefa decide to play."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

MAN CITY V NEWCASTLE

Singtel TV Ch103 & StarHub Ch228, tomorrow, 12.50am