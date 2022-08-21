Pep sees tougher challenges ahead

LONDON • Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola laughed off suggestions on Friday that his team had already established control of the Premier League title race after Liverpool's early hiccups.

City and Liverpool were almost inseparable last season with City securing a fourth title in five years by a mere point on the final day.

Guardiola's side have begun the new campaign strongly with two wins from two games and no goals conceded, while Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have drawn with Fulham and Crystal Palace.

"It's very early days. I'm sorry but after two fixtures we cannot make any plans about the future," Guardiola said ahead of today's trip to play Newcastle United.

"After two games? Yeah yeah, just 111 points to play for."

In a telling sign that he is not thinking of the title yet, he has actually calculated the points wrongly. With 36 games left, there are 108 points to play for and not 111.

Guardiola said a good pre-season had helped his players hit the ground running but insisted next month will be more challenging when games come thick and fast.

"The three weeks were good, good long weeks of training. In September that is not going to happen. We have to improve our principles, our game," the Spaniard added.

"The last two games were really good, and at some points unexpected. The players prove to me again how wrong I was."

Guardiola will be wary of a Newcastle side who have thrived under manager Eddie Howe and started the season in solid fashion with one win and one draw.

"They are exceptional players in terms of how direct and aggressive they are. They have important players. Newcastle away is always an incredible environment," Guardiola said, adding that he has no injury concerns with his squad.