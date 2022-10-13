Pep satisfied as 10-man City advance

COPENHAGEN - Pep Guardiola admitted Manchester City were "so tired" after his 10 men qualified for the Champions League's last 16 with a 0-0 draw with hosts FC Copenhagen on Tuesday.

Guardiola's side had Rodri's goal controversially disallowed by the video assistant referee before Sergio Gomez was dismissed after just 30 minutes for a professional foul at the Parken Stadium.

City forward Riyad Mahrez also missed a penalty before Gomez's first-half exit.

Curiously, City have missed 24 penalties in all competitions under Guardiola, nine more than any other English Premier League side since the Spaniard took charge in 2016.

With Erling Haaland rested on the bench ahead of City's league trip to Liverpool on Sunday, the English champions also failed to score for the first time in 24 games in all competitions.

Despite the goalless draw, City - the first team to miss a penalty and have a player sent off in the first half of a Champions League game since Arsenal against Bayern Munich in 2014 - were celebrating hours after the match.

Borussia Dortmund's 1-1 draw with Sevilla in the other Group G fixture meant City advanced to the knockout stages with two games to spare.

"To play one hour like that is tough. The players gave absolutely everything," Guardiola said.

"It's a good point and we will take it. I'm so satisfied. Tomorrow we will regenerate and then we have two days to prepare for Liverpool."

It was notable that City lacked a cutting edge without Haaland - his replacement Julian Alvarez was lively but did not offer the same threat as the Norwegian - even if Guardiola might have expected his team to dominate this match despite resting his top scorer.

The Catalan said he wanted to give Haaland a break because the striker showed signs of fatigue after Saturday's 4-0 win against Southampton.

Haaland has scored 20 goals in 12 competitive games since signing from Dortmund in the close season, including twice in just 45 minutes during Oct 5's 5-0 drubbing of Copenhagen.

"He finished the game against Southampton so, so tired and didn't recover well. Yesterday was not good, today a little better but not perfect so we decided not to take the risk," Guardiola said.

"I thought about energy levels. Many players didn't start because they are really exhausted and with and some niggles. Phil Foden has also some problems and Bernardo Silva was so tired yesterday, he told us. The players I played felt better."

