Pep not sorry over plea

LONDON • Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola yesterday refused to apologise for urging fans to show up in greater numbers for today's Premier League home game against Southampton.

The Spaniard had commented on the thousands of empty seats at City's 6-3 Champions League win over RB Leipzig on Wednesday, which was watched by just over 38,000 fans - well below the Etihad's capacity of about 55,000.

But in the last full top-flight season without any Covid-19 restrictions (2019-20), City's average attendance was 54,219, while more than 51,000 attended their first two league games at home this term.

So Kevin Parker, the general secretary of City's official supporters' club, took umbrage at the remarks and suggested Guardiola should stick to coaching.

"He doesn't understand the difficulties that some people might have getting to a game at the Etihad on a Wednesday evening at 8pm," Parker said.

"They've got kids to think of, they might not be able to afford it, there are still some Covid-19 issues about. I don't see why he comments on it. He's absolutely the best coach in the world but, in the nicest possible way, I think maybe he should stick to that."

Parker also felt Guardiola was just adding fuel to the fire of opposition fans, who mock City's support as lacklustre despite their success since the 2008 Abu Dhabi takeover.

"People refer to the Etihad as the 'Emptyhad'," he said. "It's a little bit of fun by the opposition supporters but there's no justification for it. It's not factual. Our attendances are generally excellent."

At his pre-match press conference, Guardiola claimed his words were misinterpreted and taken out of context.

"Did I say after the game that I was disappointed that the stadium was not full? I am not going to apologise for what I said," he said.

"What I said was we need the support. It doesn't matter how many people come but I invite them to come and enjoy the game because we need the support. I am entirely grateful for the support that we had against Leipzig.

NO PROBLEM AT ALL I never sit here and ask why people don't come. If you can't come, then don't. I will not apologise to him (Parker). People put words in my mouth. I don't have a problem with fans, if I did, I would stand aside. PEP GUARDIOLA, Manchester City manager, clarifying that he was not disappointed about the poor attendance during Wednesday's Champions League game.

"I never sit here and ask why people don't come. If you can't come, then don't. I will not apologise to him (Parker).

"People put words in my mouth. I don't have a problem with fans, if I did, I would stand aside."

On 14th-placed Southampton, Guardiola felt they were one of the toughest opponents City faced last season. He credited their improvement to manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, whom he faced with Bayern Munich when the Austrian led Leipzig to second in the Bundesliga in 2016-17.

"They are so brilliant, they are incredibly organised. I know Ralph from my period in Germany, it will be a similar game to Leipzig," the 50-year-old said.

"I know Southampton will be tough, so I asked the people to come help them (the players).

"They've had a long week to prepare, that's why we need everyone together to do our best. I know our fans will be there tomorrow to support us and hopefully, Mr Parker can come to watch us."

Guardiola added that Aymeric Laporte and John Stones would miss the Saints clash because of injury, but he expected fellow defender Nathan Ake to be available despite his father's death in midweek.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

