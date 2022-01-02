Pep lauds Arsenal after narrow win

LONDON • Trailing 1-0 at half-time and looking sluggish, this was far from Manchester City's best day at the office.

But after Rodri scored a 93rd-minute winner as Pep Guardiola's men took another huge step towards retaining their English Premier League title with a 2-1 win over 10-man Arsenal yesterday, the Spain midfielder declared the visitors had shown "champions' personality" at the Emirates.

City are now 11 points clear at the top thanks to an 11-game winning run, and only Manchester United in 1993-94 and City in 2017-18 (both 12 points) had a bigger lead at the same stage of the season.

However, they were made to toil until deep into stoppage time by the Gunners, riding a four-match winning streak in the league coming into the game.

A 5-0 thrashing by City when the sides last met in August saw Arsenal off to their worst start to a league season in 67 years.

But Mikel Arteta's men have rallied to rise to fourth in the table and showed why as they deservedly led at half-time through Bukayo Saka's seventh goal of the season.

Arteta was forced to watch the game from home after he tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time earlier this week.

However, that did not disrupt the hosts with assistant Albert Stuivenberg directing operations as they ran the champions and runaway leaders ragged in the first half.

Saka's strike was just the second top-flight goal City had conceded in the first half all season but Guardiola's men bounced back in a dramatic second period.

Arsenal were furious when referee Stuart Attwell was sent to review Granit Xhaka's tug on Bernardo Silva seven minutes after the break, unlike Martin Odegaard's penalty appeal in the first half.

The home fans voiced their frustration at the officiating but Riyad Mahrez levelled with his spot-kick.