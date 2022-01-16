Pep guards against City complacency

LONDON • Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola refused to engage in title talk after his side took another huge step towards retaining the Premier League trophy at the Etihad Stadium yesterday.

One moment of inspiration from Kevin de Bruyne was enough to see off second-placed Chelsea 1-0 and open up a 13-point lead at the top of the standings.

A game of few chances was brought to life by the Belgian playmaker 20 minutes from time as he curled home the only goal from outside the box to seal a 12th consecutive league win for the champions.

"That would be a problem now is (to take the lead) for granted," Guardiola said on BT Sport.

"If (third-placed) Liverpool win the two games in hand, it's eight points. Not like Chelsea's position, now my job is take from the brains of my players to not believe what the people say.

"We are more than pleased with our position but a lot of work to do. My job is to tell them."

On whether City deserved to win the match, the Spaniard said: "Absolutely. The way we played, everything we have done, we cannot forget against which team we played. European champions, you realise how incredible they are.

"They defend well, they wait for the transition to punish us. We won from one transition. We create enough chances to win, especially the intention to win from minute one. We were brilliant."

Chelsea got the better of City in last year's Champions League final, but securing their place in Europe's top club competition next season now looks like the height of their ambitions this season.

The Blues remain second but have won just one of their last six league games. City, chasing a fourth league title in five years, are flying high on 56 points with Chelsea on 43.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel's title challenge has faltered since losing wing-backs Ben Chilwell and Reece James to long-term injuries.