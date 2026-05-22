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Pep Guardiola to leave Manchester City at end of season, club confirms

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Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will leave the club at the end of the season.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will leave the club at the end of the season.

PHOTO: EPA

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MANCHESTER - Pep Guardiola will leave Manchester City at the end of the season after a decade in charge, the club announced on May 22, bringing an end to one of the most successful eras in English football.

Guardiola, who took charge of City in 2016, has won six Premier League titles three FA Cups, five League Cups and the Champions League, but his side have not won the league in two years.

“Deep inside, I know it’s my time,” said Guardiola, who will take charge for the final time against Aston Villa on May 24. REUTERS, AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.