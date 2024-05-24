Pep Guardiola impressed by Man City’s focus ahead of FA Cup final showdown with Man United

LONDON – Twenty five years ago, Manchester United were winning a historic treble while Manchester City were just about clawing their way out of English football’s third tier.

On May 25 in the FA Cup final at Wembley, City will be looking to follow up their own treble last season with a double to underline just how far the pendulum has swung.

For the second campaign in succession, United stand in the way of City and another landmark triumph.

Only eight clubs in English football history have won the league title and FA Cup in the same season, United managing it three times during their pomp.

But no club have achieved the feat in successive seasons so City, who sealed an unprecedented fourth Premier League title in a row last weekend, have the opportunity to inflict yet another blow to the pride of their neighbours.

“I’m impressed by how good we trained in these last three days. The people are so focused, everybody wants to be part of it, to be involved, and we will do our best... and go!” said City boss Pep Guardiola.

He did, however, warn that United are no pushovers.

“United is always United. In the league we have been better but the FA Cup final is one game... The players feel it, the players know it, and it will be a completely different game than in the league.

“We can do back-to-back doubles, we have a chance to do this.”

Last season in the final, United gave City a run for their money despite conceding a goal to Ilkay Gundogan inside 15 seconds, with Erik ten Hag’s side eventually losing 2-1.

This term, however, while City have again looked untouchable, United have regressed and finished eighth in the Premier League, 31 points behind Guardiola’s side, having scored 39 fewer goals and conceding 24 more.

United also showed their vulnerability as they let slip a 3-0 lead in the semi-final against second-tier Coventry City before winning on penalties, to ensure the same two clubs contest the FA Cup final two years in a row for the first time since 1885.

With speculation swirling about ten Hag’s future, the showdown could turn out to be his last hurrah, even if the Dutchman does pull of a masterstroke and add the FA Cup to the League Cup he won in his first season in charge.

“I just focus on the job I have to do and that is win the game... and then we keep going in the project,” he said.

“I came here to win trophies. Saturday I have the opportunity to achieve this and we earned this opportunity as a team. After every season you review it and see where you are in the project and what things may need to change.”