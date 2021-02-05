Pep fine with Jesus leading City's line

LONDON • Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has "no doubts" over Gabriel Jesus' ability to spearhead the attack in the absence of Sergio Aguero, after he scored in Wednesday's 2-0 Premier League win at Burnley.

With Aguero sidelined due to a positive Covid-19 test, the Brazil forward was handed his second straight league start and he took full advantage, scoring his seventh goal in all competitions to give Guardiola's side an early lead at Turf Moor.

Jesus has not played as much as he would have liked this season, making just 10 league starts because of injury.

But given Aguero's ongoing fitness issues - he has made only five top-flight appearances this term - and Kevin de Bruyne not back until the end of this month at the earliest, Guardiola is counting on the 23-year-old to lead the line in their absence.

"There are no doubts about Gabriel," said the Catalan, whose team restricted the hosts to zero shots on target.

"We're delighted with him all the time. We have been together for a long period.

"Strikers need to score goals. Of course, we need his goals. He knows that but his contribution in many ways is fantastic."

Aguero is again set to miss Sunday's league game with champions Liverpool at Anfield.

But with top scorer Raheem Sterling, who grabbed his 10th goal in all competitions against the Clarets, and Jesus both in form, Guardiola is confident of making it 21 games unbeaten in all competitions when they visit Merseyside.

They have conceded only four times in that sequence and are three points clear of neighbours and second-placed Manchester United (44), with a game in hand.

However, Guardiola still believes there is room for improvement despite a 13-game winning run in all competitions - the longest streak by a top-flight side since Arsenal from March to August 2002.

"Today more than usual we lose simple balls, but in general I am satisfied, because we continue to be solid and create enough chances," he said. "We can do better, but in general I don't have regrets."

With City's ability to move up another gear, John Terry has tipped Guardiola's men to regain the title they lost to Liverpool last season.

On the champions of two of the past three campaigns, the Chelsea great and Aston Villa assistant head coach yesterday told talkSport: "I've said Man City from the start... when they are at it, they are by far the best team."

