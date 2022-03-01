Pep denies City got rub of the green

LONDON • Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said his side should have conceded a penalty for handball in their 1-0 Premier League win over Everton, if the officials decided there was no offside in the build-up.

Minutes after Phil Foden had given the league leaders an 82nd-minute lead at Goodison Park on Saturday, Everton were convinced City midfielder Rodri had handled the ball in his own penalty box.

It was a contentious call, with Everton manager Frank Lampard claiming even his three-year-old daughter could see it was a penalty. The club have since made a formal complaint to the league.

Former Premier League and Fifa referee Dermot Gallagher later said on Sky Sports: "It is a penalty, no doubt. The VAR (video assistant referee) inspected it for too long."

Asked about the incident yesterday, Guardiola admitted Rodri had handled the ball, but pushed back at the suggestion that the decision could have a big effect on the rest of the season both for his title-chasing side and relegation-threatened Everton.

"Entire season? Can this episode affect a whole season? I will review a lot of incidents. It looks offside for Richarlison, if it's not offside it's a penalty," he said, ahead of his side's FA Cup fifth-round clash against second-tier cellar-dwellers Peterborough United tonight.

City could be without back-up goalkeeper Zack Steffen and midfield starlet Cole Palmer, who may not be match fit, but Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus are available for selection while Guardiola confirmed Oleksandr Zinchenko would feature.

The Ukrainian utility man was visibly emotional ahead of the Everton win as fans showed their support for his homeland, following Russia's invasion.

He shared a touching hug with compatriot Vitaliy Mykolenko of Everton before the match. The City man has been openly critical of Russia's actions and its president Vladimir Putin on social media and attended an anti-war vigil in St Peter's Square in Manchester city centre last week.

Said Guardiola: "He is absolutely fine. It will be good for him to show why he is here and a magnificent player needs to play football."

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte was also asked about the conflict ahead of his side's FA Cup fifth-round clash with second-tier Middlesbrough, who knocked out Manchester United in the previous round. He said: "War is not the answer for anything. The world has to be compact and show solidarity against stupid people."

The Italian seemed to question his future at the club after their disappointing 1-0 loss to lowly Burnley last week but Son Heung-min hailed his manager, telling the Evening Standard: "We have a fantastic manager. He brings passion, he brings so much positive energy... That's why he's special. He's so passionate. He wants to win."

Spurs will be without Rodrigo Bentancur, while Oliver Skipp, Japhet Tanganga and Lucas Moura are also injury doubts.

PETERBOROUGH V MAN CITY

Singtel TV Ch111, tomorrow, 3.05am

MIDDLESBROUGH V TOTTENHAM

Ch113, tomorrow, 3.45am