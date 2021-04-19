Pep defends picks as quadruple bid ends

LONDON • Pep Guardiola has rejected suggestions that he did not respect the FA Cup enough after Manchester City's hopes of winning an unprecedented quadruple were ended by Chelsea.

Hakim Ziyech's 55th-minute goal gave the Blues a 1-0 win at Wembley on Saturday and earned them their fourth FA Cup final appearance in five years.

Former City defender Micah Richards was among those pundits to question the manager's decision to make eight changes from the side who beat Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League quarter-finals midweek.

Scorers Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez were among those rotated but the likes of Ferran Torres did not make an impact, recording just 16 touches and failing to register a single shot, dribble or aerial duel.

And while City star Kevin de Bruyne retained his place, the Belgian went off in the 48th minute with an ankle injury.

Guardiola's decision to keep Zack Steffen in goal for domestic cup competitions also backfired as the American was caught in no man's land when Timo Werner raced in behind and squared for Ziyech to roll into an empty net.

The damaging day for the Premier League leaders comes ahead of three games in eight days - Wednesday's league game at Aston Villa, the League Cup final against Tottenham on Saturday, and the first leg of their Champions League semi-final with Paris Saint-Germain on April 28. Guardiola alluded to his side's schedule when he defended his selection.

"What can I say? When you have 21/2 days to recover and you play away and you have to travel on the train for three hours... but don't say we don't pay attention (to the FA Cup)," he said. "A team that arrives in the final stages of this competition couldn't say that.

"This team won four Carabao Cups so just say we lost the game. But it's a poor argument...

"We lose a game against a top side and now we don't pay attention. We respect a lot the FA Cup."

While many pundits believe Guardiola will regret not fielding his best XI, former Chelsea midfielder and pundit Craig Burley told the ESPN FC podcast that the Spaniard was right to prioritise chasing the club's maiden Champions League title.

LET'S BE REALISTIC I think it's people like us... who just want to grab on about quadruples... The only headlines that are going to come about here is if they don't win the Champions League. CRAIG BURLEY, pundit and ex-Chelsea player, who believes City coach Pep Guardiola is right to prioritise the Champions League over a quadruple.

"I think it's people like us... who just want to grab on about quadruples," he said. "They play in the (League) Cup (final) next week, if they played in the FA Cup final and won it, so what? The only headlines that are going to come about here is if they don't win the Champions League."

Chelsea made the most of City's tired and sub-par display and were good value for another impressive win under Thomas Tuchel.

"It was a very strong performance," said the German, who has lost just twice in 19 games since replacing Frank Lampard in January.

"We took the opportunity to show up on the highest level and see how we are. You can only win against City if you have everybody on the top level."

The victory was his first over Guardiola, after the Borussia Dortmund manager failed to get the better of Guardiola's Bayern Munich five times when they were both in Germany. In his three months at Chelsea, Tuchel has beaten sides managed by Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp, Diego Simeone, Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti - all without letting in a goal.

On BBC One, former Newcastle and England striker Alan Shearer credited Tuchel for Chelsea's latest success, having also progressed to the Champions League semi-finals against Real Madrid last week.

"Chelsea's system stopped Manchester City playing," he said. "City played a high line - one of the reasons Werner played was to use his pace and get in behind and it worked to perfection... Chelsea were so compact."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS