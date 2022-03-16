Pep cool despite costly draw at Palace

LONDON • Pep Guardiola refused to panic after Manchester City wasted a host of chances in a damaging 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace on Monday that dented their bid to retain their Premier League title.

The visitors had 18 shots and 74 per cent of the possession, but left Selhurst Park ruing a series of misses - including twice striking the woodwork - on a significant night in the title race.

Bernardo Silva and Aymeric Laporte were guilty of the most glaring miscues, with Palace 'keeper Vicente Guaita keeping the league leaders at bay with several saves.

City are now just four points clear of second-placed Liverpool (66), who can close the gap to only one point if they win their game in hand at fourth-placed Arsenal today.

But Guardiola showed no signs of losing his cool as he insisted that he was happy with City's performance and their position in the title battle.

"We played a good game and created a lot of chances but couldn't convert. Sometimes it happens," the Spaniard said.

"I would prefer to have won, of course, but the way we played was amazing in a difficult stadium with the grass not perfect.

"There are many games still to play. We have to win a lot but the way we played, no regrets about the team. Luck doesn't exist in football. We have to score goals and we didn't do it."

After making a host of changes for their 0-0 Champions League last-16, second-leg clash against Sporting Lisbon last week, Guardiola recalled Kevin de Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez as he reverted to the line-up that dominated the derby against Manchester United.

The City boss insisted before the game his team were treating it like a "final" because of the threat posed by Palace, who beat them 2-0 at the Etihad in October.

The Eagles, in 11th spot, again showed they were no pushovers as they extended their unbeaten run to five games in all competitions.

Given Liverpool's red-hot form - they have won eight in a row in the league - the stalemate could tip the balance of power towards Merseyside.

This draw, together with the recent defeat by Tottenham and another draw at Southampton in late January, has left them vulnerable to the Reds' sustained assault.

However, Silva insisted that City were "still in a better position than Liverpool".

"We couldn't score and we should've scored," the midfielder told Sky Sports. "Nine games to go, but it's still better to be in our position than in Liverpool's and they have to play in our stadium (on April 10) so it's going to be exciting."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE