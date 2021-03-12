Pep blasts 'incredible' VAR as City fight back

LONDON • Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola praised his players' powers of recovery to beat Southampton 5-2 on Wednesday despite being denied a blatant penalty when the game was delicately poised at 1-1.

City are now 14 points clear of Manchester United (54) at the top of the Premier League as they chase a third title in four years.

A 21-game winning run for Guardiola's men came to an end against United last Sunday.

But City offered the Red Devils little encouragement that there was a route back into the title race as Riyad Mahrez and Kevin de Bruyne both struck twice, with Ilkay Gundogan the other scorer.

Guardiola, though, was still furious after the video assistant referee (VAR) did not intervene when Saints goalkeeper Alex McCarthy wiped out Phil Foden after overrunning the ball.

The England midfielder tried to stay on his feet to tap into an empty net, but, after the chance slipped away, VAR did not tell referee Jon Moss to review the incident, much to Guardiola's chagrin.

"Jon cannot see it but that the VAR is there and don't whistle the penalty is incredible," said the Spaniard. "You know after four years, I don't talk about the referees but this action is incredible.

"Referees are professionals, they have to do their jobs. We are happy with 5-2 but at that moment, it was 1-1 in a tough game and they were better than us.

"Maybe one day they will explain the rule."

City's winning run had started against Southampton back in December when the Saints were flying high in the table. However, Ralph Hasenhuttl's men, in 14th, have taken just nine points from their last 15 games.

The visitors made a bright start before their leaky defence began to creak when faced with City's array of attacking talent as de Bruyne smashed home the opener off the underside of the bar.​

23 Games in which Man City have scored five or more under Pep Guardiola.

The lead lasted only 10 minutes, though, as Jannik Vestegaard was hauled down by Aymeric Laporte and James Ward-Prowse converted the penalty.

City's penalty appeal came moments later, but to their credit, the hosts turned their anger from that injustice into a quickfire double either side of half-time. Che Adams nicked the other Saints goal.

"We won because of the quality of the players we had on the pitch," added Guardiola.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE