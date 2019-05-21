Pep acknowledges great Europe expectations

LONDON • Manchester City may have won the unprecedented domestic treble of the English Premier League, the FA Cup and the League Cup, but manager Pep Guardiola knows that "will not be enough" for his team's legacy.

The 48-year-old Spaniard admits his team will ultimately be judged on whether they win the Champions League, even if the domestic treble is arguably more difficult than winning the European Cup because it demands greater consistency over a gruelling season.

"I said before that I know we will be judged at the end on whether we win the Champions League," said Guardiola, who twice conquered Europe as Barcelona coach.

"I know unless we do that it will not be enough."

The expectation of excellence in Europe follows Guardiola everywhere - from succeeding with Barcelona, to drawing a blank during his spell with Bayern Munich.

"This comes with me. I know that. I arrived in Barcelona, we were lucky we won it two times in four years and the people expect I am something special, that we have to win the Champions League and it's still true," said Guardiola, whose last Champions League success came in 2011.

City have failed to make it past the quarter-finals since the Spaniard took over in 2016.

They lost to Monaco in the last 16 in 2017 and exited in the last eight to Liverpool last year and Tottenham this season.

"In this club, the points record and the domestic competitions is incredible," he said.

"But the Champions League we don't win quite often compared to the other ones because the teams are so good, the competition is so demanding. But we want to win it."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE