Penguin chick with ‘strong left flipper’ named after Scotland football hero John McGinn

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What does a penguin chick in Edinburgh have in common with Scotland football talisman John McGinn?

Besides being Scottish, they are also both said to have demonstrated a particular strength in their left limbs.

A gentoo penguin chick at the Edinburgh Zoo has been named McGinn after the left-footed Scottish star, after zookeepers spotted its “strong left flipper”.

Midfielder McGinn was hailed a hero after he scored Scotland’s first 2026 World Cup goal against Haiti – with his left foot, of course – earning them a win on their return to the quadrennial tournament after 28 years.

The team’s latest “signing” was announced by the zoo in a Facebook post on June 23, ahead of Scotland’s high-stakes clash against Brazil on June 24.

“After John McGinn scored Scotland’s first World Cup goal for 28 years, we wanted to honour his achievement,” said zookeeper Alison MacLean , as reported in local media.

“We noticed one of our gentoo penguin chicks has a strong left flipper and knew we had to name him after the man himself.”

McGinn the penguin has also been given a special blue and white band, inspired by Scotland’s colours.

The chick hatched on April 27, reported Yahoo. According to the zoo’s website, over 100 gentoo penguins live in its Penguins Rock habitat.

The Edinburgh Zoo said in its Facebook post: “While (McGinn the penguin) won’t be scoring goals anytime soon, we reckon they could be one to watch for Scotland’s 2030 squad.”