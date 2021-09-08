Pele 'very well' after surgery to remove tumour

SAO PAULO • Brazilian football great Pele has undergone surgery for a suspected colon tumour and is recovering, the hospital in Sao Paulo treating him announced on Monday.

"The tumour was identified during routine cardiovascular and laboratory examinations and the material was sent for pathological analysis," said the Albert Einstein Hospital, where Pele has been warded since Aug 31.

"I thank God for feeling very well," the 80-year-old wrote on his Instagram page on Monday. "Fortunately, I'm used to celebrating great victories alongside you.

"I will face this match with a smile on my face, a lot of optimism and joy for living surrounded by the love of my family and friends."

His former club Santos - he is the Brazilian team's top scorer and all-time appearance maker - shared a message of support on Twitter.

"It will be one more victory in your life, we wish you a good recovery!" the club said.

Pele, whose real name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, has been in poor health in recent years, and has had several hospitalisation spells.

Since undergoing hip replacement surgery in 2012, he has rarely been seen in public.

The three-time World Cup winner has since battled a series of prostate and kidney problems that have often required hospital treatment.​

1,279 Goals scored by Pele, a world record, in 1,363 matches over his 21-year career.

Last year, his son Edinho said his father was battling "a kind of depression" because of his fragile health and mobility issues.

The only player in history to win three World Cups (1958, 1962 and 1970), Pele is considered by many to be the greatest footballer of all time alongside the late Argentinian Diego Maradona.

He scored more than 1,200 goals, including in friendlies, in a professional career that spanned 21 years and was also capped 92 times for Brazil with 77 international goals.

