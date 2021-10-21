Pele says he's 'closer to the goal' in cryptic post

SAO PAULO • Brazilian football legend Pele, not long out of the hospital after surgery to remove a tumour, told fans yesterday to start celebrating his life because he was getting "closer to the goal".

"I suggest you start to catch your breath to celebrate with me, because with each passing day I get closer to the goal," Pele wrote on Twitter in both Portuguese and English, with a black-and-white picture of him playing for Brazil.

He did not give any details, but the former Brazil, Santos and New York Cosmos player, who will be 81 on Saturday, has been in poor health for some time.

He is undergoing chemotherapy following last month's colon tumour surgery. He was discharged from the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo on Sept 30.

That ailment came after hip and kidney problems as well as what his son Edinho last year said was a bout of depression, something Pele later denied.

Widely considered to be one of the greatest footballers of all time alongside the late Diego Maradona, Pele is the only player to hold three World Cup winner's medals, lifting the trophy with Brazil in 1958, 1962 and 1970.

He scored more than 1,000 goals in a glittering career and transcended sport to become one of the most recognisable faces on the planet. He also coined the phrase "The Beautiful Game" to describe football.

REUTERS