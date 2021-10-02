Pele leaves hospital, to undergo chemo at home

SAO PAULO • Brazilian football great Pele left a Sao Paulo hospital on Thursday after several weeks of being warded.

However, his medical treatment is set to continue after a hospital bulletin said he would undergo chemotherapy following the removal of a colon tumour.

Pele, who turns 81 on Oct 23, had been hospitalised for nearly a month, checking in for routine examinations before undergoing a Sept 4 operation to remove the tumour.

He was in and out of the Albert Einstein Hospital's intensive care unit after surgery, with social media posts from his family assuring fans he was recovering well.

The hospital said that the Brazilian legend was now stable and he was cleared in the morning to leave the hospital, but he would "continue with chemotherapy".

Pele left the hospital early in the evening, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The former Santos, Brazil and New York Cosmos star is the only man to win three World Cups as a player - in 1958, 1962 and 1970.

His daughter Kely, who lives in the United States, said that her father was upbeat after being discharged.

"Now that he's stronger and leaving the hospital to continue recovering and treating himself at home, I'm going back home," she said on social media.

In a statement on Facebook, Pele praised the medical staff as well as supporters who left good wishes.

"I am so happy to be back at home," he said.

"I want to thank the entire Albert Einstein Hospital team, who made my stay a pleasant one, with a humane and very affectionate welcome.

"Thanks also to all of you, who from afar, make my life complete with so many messages of love."

REUTERS