Pele hails one-club man Messi for equalling record

BARCELONA • Pele paid tribute to Lionel Messi after the Barcelona captain equalled the Brazil legend's record for the most number of goals with a single club.

The Argentina skipper drew level with the three-time World Cup winner's tally of 643 goals for Santos, with a diving header on the stroke of half-time in Barcelona's 2-2 draw with Valencia in La Liga on Saturday.

"When your heart overflows with love, it is difficult to change your path," Pele said in an Instagram post. "Like you, I know what it's like to love wearing the same shirt every day. Like you, I know that there is nothing better than the place we feel at home.

"Congratulations on your historic record, Lionel. But above all, congratulations on your beautiful career at Barcelona. Stories like ours, of loving the same club for so long, unfortunately, will be increasingly rare in football. I admire you very much."

While Messi achieved the feat in 748 matches, Pele needed only 665 games to reach the figure and the 80-year-old also still holds the record for the most number of career goals at 1,283. But despite the 33-year-old's efforts, the fifth-placed hosts again stumbled in their attempt to close the gap at the top of the Spanish league.

Leaders Atletico Madrid pulled further ahead after Saturday's 3-1 home victory over Elche, putting them eight points clear on 29 points with a game in hand.

Lax defending saw Mouctar Diakhaby and Maxi Gomez score for the visitors and the Catalans have now dropped points in seven of their 13 La Liga games.

Barca coach Ronald Koeman was an angry man after the game, slamming his side for switching off in key moments.

The Dutchman, whose side also netted via Ronald Araujo, said: "He (Diakhaby) was all alone when he jumped up to score. We have to defend better and mark our opponents more. We're smaller than most teams and we have problems at set pieces.

"We gave an inconsistent performance... We lost the ball in dangerous areas."

Valencia manager Javi Garcia was pleased with his side's progression - they are 12th with 15 points.

"From the first minute to the last, we showed that we wanted to win," he said. "It is a step forward compared to other games, in which we have not been so consistent."

