Pavard joins Inter from Bayern

Inter Milan have signed France defender Benjamin Pavard from Bayern Munich, both clubs announced on Wednesday.

No financial details were disclosed, but Italian media reported that the 27-year-old has joined Simone Inzaghi's side for a fee of around 32 million euros ($34.94 million), signing a five-year contract.

Pavard, who joined Bayern from VfB Stuttgart in 2019, won the Bundesliga title four times.

He also won the 2018 World Cup with France in Russia.

Inter have kicked off their Serie A season impressively, winning their first two matches.

Inzaghi, however, had said he was in the market for an experienced defender, following the departure of Milan Skriniar to Paris St Germain.

Inter host Fiorentina in Serie A on Sunday. REUTERS