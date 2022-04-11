Path to Champions League clears for Tottenham

LONDON • Amid the flagging form shown by their closest rivals, Tottenham appear to have a clear run on a top-four place, which would end a two-year exile from the Champions League.

West Ham's 2-0 away defeat by Brentford in the Premier League yesterday rounded off a perfect weekend for Spurs, with both Manchester United and Arsenal also losing on Saturday.

Bryan Mbuemo and Ivan Toney struck to hurt the visitors' hopes of a first-ever qualification for the Champions League.

David Moyes' men, on 51 points and level with United but with a better goal difference, are now six points behind Spurs.

Arsenal trail Antonio Conte's side by three and have a game in hand but their run-in is far harder.

Spurs have an easy final stretch of games apart from a trip to Liverpool and a home match against the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta's men, on the other hand, have to take on Chelsea, United and West Ham on top of the north London derby.

After their 4-0 away thrashing of Aston Villa on Saturday, Spurs boss Conte said his team could "feel the blood" of their rivals as they capitalised on their slips.

The Italian added he was pleased with the attitude and composure of his players, who dealt with pressure in the first half against the hosts, before sealing the victory in the second half with a counter-attacking performance that was underlined by Son Heung-min's hat-trick. Dejan Kulusevski was their other scorer at Villa Park.

"It was a great win for us, especially coming after your rivals have played and lost: Wolverhampton (who were defeated by Newcastle and are on 49 points), Manchester United and Arsenal," he said.

"In this moment, you start to feel the blood. It is important in this moment not to fail. We are working a lot on the mentality and the players are giving me satisfaction.