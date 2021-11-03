Patchy Leipzig yearn for return to 2019 form

LEIPZIG • Champions League semi-finalists two seasons ago, RB Leipzig are struggling under Jesse Marsch to maintain the form that took them close to the pinnacle of European football.

The Bundesliga side host Group A leaders Paris Saint-Germain today in a repeat of that last-four clash that the French giants won.

Marsch replaced Julian Nagelsmann, who left to join Bayern Munich in the close season.

But despite steering sister club RB Salzburg to the Austrian league and cup double in each of the last two seasons, the American has cut a frustrated figure as Leipzig have posted inconsistent results.

They are languishing eighth in the German league table, 10 points behind leaders Bayern and their patchy form does not bode well for their bid to make the top three for the fourth straight season.

"Obviously we had imagined a very different start to the season," admitted chief executive Oliver Mintzlaff, who has backed Marsch to steady the ship after three Champions League defeats, which has seen them rooted to the bottom of Group A.

"We were well aware that it would take some time after so many changes both to the team and coaching staff and changes off the pitch."

There are, however, some mitigating factors. Not only did they lose Nagelsmann in the summer but also their first-choice centre-back pairing - Dayot Upamecano left for Bayern and Ibrahima Konate went to Liverpool - while their captain Marcel Sabitzer also moved to Bayern.

Founded in 2009 and backed by the deep pockets of Austrian drinks giants Red Bull, Leipzig flew up through the German football pyramid to reach the Bundesliga for the 2016-17 season.

They have since proved a model club on the pitch, never finishing outside the top six during their time in Germany's top flight, but under Marsch, they appear to be in transition.

PSG beat Leipzig 3-2 at the Parc des Princes a fortnight ago - a performance Marsch labelled as the "best of the season".

However, spirit is not enough and a fourth defeat today will be the final nail in their Champions League hopes this season.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

LEIPZIG V PSG

Singtel TV Ch113, tomorrow, 3.55am