Party time as Finns set Helsinki alight

HELSINKI • The "Pukki Party" erupted all over Finland on Friday night after striker Teemu Pukki scored twice to beat Liechtenstein 3-0 in their qualifier to book a place at Euro 2020.

In doing so, they have reached the Finals of a major football tournament for the first time in their 112-year history.

With the game sold out weeks in advance and big screens set up in major Finnish cities, expectations were high as fans belted out the national anthem while holding their scarves aloft on a chilly night.

The Nordic country, with a population of around 5.5 million, has a rich history of success in cross-country skiing, ice hockey and motor sports. But on Friday it was finally the footballers' turn to take centre stage.

"I'm speechless. This is sick. We made it, there's a party for sure," Pukki, who has netted nine of Finland's 15 goals in nine qualifying matches, told BBC as fireworks erupted over the stadium.

"There are no words. I've never been as nervous before a match as I was for this one today.

"We are celebrating what we had achieved. The coach, he deserved it. Many of us have been with him since the Under-21s, he knows how to make us play our best football."

The Norwich City striker's exploits for club - he scored five goals in their first three Premier League matches this season - and country have given birth to the #PukkiParty trend on social media.

In front of a 11,000 crowd at the Sonera Stadium, the 29-year-old proved he deserved the accolades.

Delirious fans invaded the pitch after the final whistle and Finland's Prime Minister, Antti Rinne, was among the first to congratulate the team for their achievement.

"An incredible performance, congratulations and thank you!" he tweeted. "Finland is finally in the men's football championship!"

Pukki also told broadcasters Viasat: "I have no words. Indescribable. We have made history."

Coach Markku Kanerva, a former school teacher, spoke of "a fantastic achievement" and praised his team for playing with "a big heart".

He added: "Really proud and happy for this team. Today was a mature show."

Finland secured second spot in the six-team Group J with 18 points. They are six behind already-qualified Italy, who won their 10th match in a row for the first time in their 109-year history after beating Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-0.

The Finns tore into the visitors from the first whistle, but Liechtenstein weathered the early storm and kept up resistance until the 21st minute when Pukki surged across the middle.

He was dispossessed, but Jasse Tuominen snapped up the loose ball and side-footed home to send the Helsinki crowd into raptures.

Pukki extended the lead, after Pyry Soiri was hacked down in the penalty area by Livio Meier, by coolly slotting home the resulting spot kick in the 64th minute.

He crowned a superb individual performance with his second goal 11 minutes later, collecting a ball over the top and rounding the goalkeeper. Though defender Andreas Malin blocked his initial shot, he stabbed home the rebound.

Topias Kauhala, a journalist for Finnish sports magazine Elmo, summed it up: "After all these years and what Finland have been through as a national team, people have tears in their eyes, grown men.

"It's something you haven't seen in Finnish football before, crying with these emotional moments. It's a once in a lifetime moment.

"We're a small nation so we're quite happy when we get noticed around the world."

