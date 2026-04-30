Parker leaves Burnley by mutual consent after relegation from Premier League

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Soccer Football - Premier League - Nottingham Forest v Burnley - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - April 19, 2026 Burnley manager Scott Parker looks dejected after the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

April 30 - Scott Parker has left his position as Burnley coach by mutual consent, the Premier League club announced on Thursday, a week after their relegation to the second-tier Championship was confirmed for the third time in five seasons.

Burnley's relegation was confirmed when they lost 1-0 to Manchester City at Turf Moor last week, their 22nd loss of a dismal season that has them languishing in 19th place with just 20 points from 34 games.

Having gone down in the 2021-22 and 2023-24 campaigns as well, Burnley will join bottom side Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Championship next season.

"Following confirmation of the club's relegation from the Premier League last week, Parker and the Board held discussions and mutually agreed that his time at Turf Moor would conclude," the club said in a statement.

Parker had guided Burnley to what the club described as "a record-breaking season in the 2024-25 campaign" when they finished second and gained automatic promotion.

Burnley had gone on a 31-match unbeaten run in the Championship and kept 30 clean sheets to return to the top flight.

The former England international, appointed in July 2024 following Vincent Kompany's departure to Bayern Munich, had earned his stripes with previous promotions at Fulham and Bournemouth.

His Burnley side lost just twice while amassing 100 points, narrowly missing out on the title to Leeds United on goal difference.

But while fellow promoted sides Leeds and Sunderland have managed to stay out of the drop zone with four games remaining, Burnley's Premier League return quickly turned sour.

Despite their defensive prowess in the Championship, where they conceded a record-low 16 goals, they shipped a league-high 68 goals this season and managed just four wins.

They have been sitting in 19th place since November with only one victory in their last 25 games.

'IMMENSE PRIVILEGE'

"It has been an immense privilege to lead this great club over the past two years," Parker said.

"I have enjoyed every moment of our journey together, but feel that now is the right time for both parties to move in a different direction.

"I reflect back with great pride on what we achieved during my time at the club, especially our unforgettable promotion season in 2024-25, and it was a true honour to lead this team into the Premier League."

Burnley said his assistant Mike Jackson and existing backroom staff would take interim charge for the remainder of the season while they hunt for a new coach.

"The club would like to place on record its sincere thanks to Scott for his professionalism, dedication and contribution," Burnley added.

Burnley play at Leeds on Friday before wrapping up the season with games against Aston Villa, Arsenal and Wolves. REUTERS