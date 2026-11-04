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Paris St Germain set Champions League record as fastest side to score four goals

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Nov 3 - Paris St Germain became the fastest team to score four goals in a Champions League match, according to Opta, when they took a 4-0 lead against Villarreal after 16 minutes and two seconds on Tuesday.

• Spain international Fabian Ruiz netted PSG's fourth goal to set the record

• Joao Neves opened the scoring in the ninth minute before goals from Desire Doue and Senny Mayulu

• PSG are without Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and 2025 Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele through injury

• Luis Enrique's side were already the competition's leading scorers this season with 14 goals before kickoff

• The European champions have three wins from their opening three games REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.