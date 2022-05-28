Paris prepares for invasion of fans

PARIS • Around 7,000 police officers will be on duty to marshal fans during today's Champions League final, where as many as 40,000 ticketless Liverpool fans are expected, French authorities have said.

The match between Liverpool and Real Madrid was originally scheduled to be played in St Petersburg, but Paris stepped in to take over the hosting duties after Uefa stripped the Russian city of the game following the invasion of Ukraine in late February.

Only around 20,000 supporters each from Liverpool and Real are officially able to watch the eagerly awaited match at the Stade de France, but many more will be converging on the French capital today.

Paris authorities have prepared a vast fan zone for up to 45,000 Liverpool supporters in the working-class neighbourhood of Cours de Vincennes in the west of the city, 10km from the stadium.

"It's to make sure things go as well as they can," explained Paris deputy mayor Emmanuel Gregoire.

A second fan park in the northern suburb of Saint Denis, where the Stade de France is located, has been reserved for Real supporters with tickets.

That fan zone will then be open to local fans after the Real supporters head to the ground.

No alcohol will be allowed in the area around the Stade de France but fans will be allowed to drink during the game inside the stadium itself.

The Champs-Elysees will be closed to both English and Spanish fans during the afternoon of the game.

No drinking will be allowed this weekend at either of the city's two major airports.

