Paris 2024 launching final private security tender

PARIS - Paris 2024 is hoping to finalise its private security plan by the end of the first trimester next year, having so far covered 70% of its needs, organisers said on Wednesday.

"In terms of private security contracts, we have covered 70% of our needs. We've had three tenders that helped us recruit 47 private security companies," Paris 2024 president Tony Estanguet told a press conference.

"We've just launched her last tender and it should be done by the end of the first trimester; it's the last part of a two-year effort."

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games will be held from July 26-Aug. 11. REUTERS

