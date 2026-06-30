Paraguay were born to defend, coach Alfaro says after shootout win over Germany

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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Germany v Paraguay - Boston Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, U.S. - June 29, 2026 Paraguay coach Gustavo Alfaro during the match REUTERS/Brian Snyder

FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts, June 29 - Paraguay coach Gustavo Alfaro said their penalty shootout victory over Germany at the World Cup on Monday was borne of the country's tradition as a defensive force to be reckoned with.

The Argentine coach had come under criticism after Paraguay lost their opener 4-1 to co-hosts the United States, and scored only one more goal in their other two group matches.

However, they squeezed into the knockout rounds and then stunned Germany 4-3 on penalties after the teams were tied 1-1 over 120 minutes, handing the four-time champions their first-ever World Cup shootout defeat.

"I told the players that we have lived through an epic evening," Alfaro told reporters after his side sealed a spot in the round of 16. "To resist is etched into our identity."

Paraguay opened the scoring against the run of play in the 42nd minute with a Julio Enciso header before Kai Havertz equalised in the 54th minute.

The South Americans then dug in, surviving a disallowed German goal and hanging on for penalties.

Jose Canale hammered home the winning kick, but only after two of his teammates failed to convert theirs.

"It was a very tough game," Alfaro said. "We knew it was going to be a moment of adversity, but rather than focusing on the differences, we wanted to come and compete.

"As things always are with us, we don't do things without suffering."

Paraguay will face either France or Sweden in the round of 16 on July 4. REUTERS