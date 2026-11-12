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Paraguay coach Gustavo Alfaro wants team to play for beleaguered nation when they face S’pore, Japan

With Paraguay facing challenging times back home, Gustavo Alfaro said his team are looking to lift the country’s spirits with their performances against Singapore and Japan.

SINGAPORE – Living up to his moniker ‘El Professor’, Paraguay coach Gustavo Alfaro did not disappoint with his philosophical answers in his pre-match press conference on Nov 12.

The 64-year-old Argentinian, who is known for referencing the likes of Einstein and Aristotle in his media interviews, was in his element when asked what advice he would give to Singapore’s 36-year-old rookie international coach Gavin Lee.

“I started coaching at 30, and obviously, the world of football is a very big question mark with permanent quests for answers,” said Alfaro with a genial smile, ahead of the opening match of the Mizuho Blue Challenge between his side and the Lions at the National Stadium on Nov 13.

“When I was studying chemical engineering, we talked about alchemists who searched for the philosopher’s stone – the thing that turns everything into gold. In football, that is the recipe that guarantees success. And after 34 years of coaching, I can say it does not exist. It is a permanent quest, it is permanent learning.”

Almost doing Lee’s team talk for him, he added: “What often happens is that we stay stuck in the dream, and don’t have the bravery to make them a reality.

“So the only thing I wish for him is that he has the courage to do that because there is no feeling more pleasurable than the feeling of duty fulfilled. And that is priceless in football and in life.”

Alfaro has certainly made his dreams come true following stints at multiple Argentinian clubs.

After leading Ecuador to the 2022 World Cup, he then helped Paraguay end a 16-year wait to qualify for the global showpiece tournament.

Following a nightmare opening 4-1 loss to the United States, La Albirroja recovered to beat Turkey 1-0 and draw 0-0 with Australia to reach the knockout rounds.

They stunned four-time world champions Germany 4-3 on penalties in the last 32, before being eliminated following a 1-0 loss to France.

In his two-year stint with Paraguay, he helped them climb from 62nd to 33rd in world rankings as he was recognised as a consummate man-manager.

Pushed for his football philosophy, he said: “I found in philosophy, poetry, letters and books a very forceful power, which is the power of the word. It is a power that liberates, leads and convinces people to bring out the best version of themselves.

“Coaches do not lead football players; we lead people. Ultimately, we want players to be driven by a permanent objective of self-improvement.

“We are living a fantastic reality. Hopefully, the future will present us with challenges to keep conquering goals, so that when we look in the mirror, we recognise ourselves in what we do... as the best version of Paraguay.”

Paraguay skipper Gustavo Gomez paid tribute to the impact Alfaro has made.

The 33-year-old centre-back said: “He understood, he was able to quickly discover what the Paraguayan player is like, and he strengthened the identity of what Paraguayan football is.

“Having the coach with us or attending his technical talks means we don’t just learn about football or tactics. We learn many things to apply to life. He’s a master in every sense.

“He helps us to be better players, but above all, better human beings.”

With Paraguay facing challenging times back home, Alfaro said his team are looking to lift the country’s spirits with their performances against Singapore (Nov 13) and Japan (Nov 17).

The sudden collapse of Ueno Bank, Paraguay’s largest digital lender, with ousted President Santiago Pena impeached for his involvement in the banking crisis, has landed the country in turmoil.

Empathising with the “suffering” of the Paraguayan public, Alfaro said: “We are pierced by pain as we stand among the millions affected by this problem afflicting an entire country.

“Having seen Paraguay throughout its history, how it not only faced, but overcame and bounced back from heartbreaking situations in its history, I have no doubt that this is what will mobilise these people, not only to demand the justice they deserve, but also as a country, to rise to the occasion.

“The only thing we can do is keep respecting this crest in the way we know how to do it, in every ball we contest, in every match we play, in every instance we undertake.

“We are going to carry the sentiment of an entire country that is suffering, whose heart is beating with us and has helped us. That is why we must now put ourselves at their service and help... by playing football and representing the national team well.”