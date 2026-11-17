Japan head coach Hajime Moriyasu looks on as his last match in charge of the Samurai Blue ends in a 2-1 defeat by Paraguay at the National Stadium on Nov 17.

SINGAPORE – Paraguay played party-poopers with a 2-1 win over Japan in a friendly at the National Stadium on Nov 17, as Samurai Blue coach Hajime Moriyasu’s eight-year tenure ended with just his 20th loss in 113 games.

Both teams made wholesale changes to their respective line-ups that started in their previous games – Paraguay beat hosts Singapore 4-1 on Nov 13 while Japan defeated Brazil 3-2 a day later – with only goalkeepers Orlando Gill and Zion Suzuki retaining their spots.

Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma was not in Japan’s squad as he recovers from a hamstring injury, but it was another Seagulls midfielder who took centre stage as Diego Gomez’s pinpoint corner deliveries made all the difference for the South Americans .

With their big guns back in the team, it took just 65 seconds for Paraguay to open the scoring as Gomez found Juan Caceres unmarked on the edge of the penalty box and the right-back connected well enough with his right boot to beat Suzuki for his first goal in his 25th international appearance.

The fiercely competitive nature of the match was encapsulated by Japan captain Ko Itakura ripping Allan Wlk’s jersey with a tug in the 17th minute.

With vociferous support from the Japan faithful, the Asians pressed hard for an equaliser but were denied a penalty after Thai referee Mongkolchai Pechsri deemed following a video review that Omar Alderete’s arm was not in an unnatural position when he handled Kodai Sano’s 35th-minute shot in the box.

The South Americans capitalised on the reprieve to double their lead as skipper Gustavo Gomez headed in teammate Diego Gomez’s set-piece in the 40th minute.

As Moriyasu stood on the edge of his technical area in his trademark long-sleeved shirt, vest and trousers trying to cajole a comeback, Paraguay, who eliminated Japan from the World Cup’s round of 16 on penalties in 2010, were resolute.

Japan brought on more firepower after the hour mark, but stars like Takefusa Kubo and Takumi Minamino could not find the target.

They did manage a consolation goal for their outgoing head coach in the 85th minute when Kubo’s left-footed free-kick was blocked by Gill, only for Shio Fukuda to head into an unguarded net, but the coveted equaliser did not materialise.

Moriyasu, who received a bouquet of flowers and a Japan jersey with the number 113 on the back before addressing the Japan fans after the match, rated his tenure seven out of 10. He deducted three points for not being able to lead the team further at the two World Cups but said he hopes to be remembered for helping the team believe they can compete and beat world-class teams.



The 58-year-old, who led Japan to wins over World Cups winners Brazil, Germany, Spain, Uruguay and England, said his immediate emotion was “feeling gutted” after the latest loss and offered an “excuse” for his team as they could not practise their set-pieces after their training session on Nov 16 was cancelled because of bad weather.



Taking responsibility for the defeat, he added: “My mind is a blank, I haven’t been able to process everything yet.



“Now that this chapter has come to an end, I naturally feel a great deal of disappointment. My players and staff worked incredibly hard and did everything they could. I’m deeply grateful for them, but also disappointed we couldn’t achieve the result we wanted today.”



He acknowledged reading about speculation linking him to Malaysia but confirmed he has “not received any formal offers yet”.



He then drew laughter when he announced he is back in the market, and quipped: “I’m looking for a job now.”

Paraguay coach Gustavo Alfaro hailed his team for a “beautiful and historic year” in which they returned to the World Cup after a 16-year absence and beat Germany on penalties to reach the last 16.



The 64-year-old Argentinian said his side’s aggression in “making physical challenges, blocking opponents and preventing them from getting started” worked as it did in previous matches against Brazil, Turkey, Australia and Germany.



But he also praised Japan as a transformed side under Moriyasu, whom he shared an embrace with post-match.



He added: “The pace that Japan imposed on us is not a pace we are accustomed to because our players compete in different leagues. They have 24 players in Europe (in their 28-man squad) while we have only four.



“I admire Moriyasu’s work, the way he manages his teams, the discipline he instils and the style of football he tries to implement. I hope he achieves great success in whatever he decides to do next. Wherever he goes, he will have another supporter on this side.”

The friendlies are part of the Mizuho Blue Challenge – The Kallang Football Series Singapore, which also saw Brazil trounce Singapore 7-0 in an earlier game on Nov 17.