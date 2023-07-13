Panama shock US, advance to Gold Cup final against Mexico

LAS VEGAS - Panama stunned the United States on Wednesday by winning their Concacaf Gold Cup semi-final 5-4 on penalties in San Diego to set up a final with Mexico.

Mexico, record eight-time Gold Cup champions, reached Sunday’s decider with a 3-0 win over Jamaica in Las Vegas.

Mexico will start as favourites against a Panama team who have never won the regional competition for North and Central America and the Caribbean - but have reached the final twice before, losing to the US in 2005 and 2013.

The US, who selected a squad without their main Europe-based players, miss out on a place in the final for only the second time since 2003.

They bowed out on penalties after the game ended 1-1 after extra-time.

“Getting into this final is the dream of every Panamanian. We had to suffer to get this victory but that is how it is best savoured,” said Panama coach Thomas Christiansen.

US interim coach B.J. Callaghan, who will now be replaced by the returning Gregg Berhalter, said despite the defeat his young team had gained valuable tournament experience.

“What I said to the guys was I’m super proud of them. I’m super proud that they stuck together, they continued to respond to adversity,” he said.

“This is going to hurt in the short term, but I truly believe in the long term we’ve gotten a lot of players a lot of experience, and it’s going to pay dividends for us in the future.”

In Las Vegas, Mexico got off to a flying start against the Reggae Boyz, taking the lead in the second minute through a clinical finish from Henry Martin.

Luis Chavez doubled the lead on the half hour with a magnificent free-kick which rose over the wall and then dipped under the bar into the top corner.

Michail Antonio went close twice for Jamaica in the second half but Mexico remained in control and made sure of victory and a place in the final in Inglewood, California, when Roberto Alvarado side-footed home a low cross in stoppage time. AFP