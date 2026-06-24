Panama coach hopes players’ World Cup showing will lead to brighter future

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Panama coach Thomas Christiansen was proud of the fight his team showed.

TORONTO – Panama coach Thomas Christiansen hoped his players’ spirited performances in the World Cup would open doors to better opportunities, after the team’s hopes of progressing at the tournament were dashed after a 1-0 defeat by Croatia.

The June 23 loss ended the Central American country’s dream of qualifying for the knockout stage as they needed a win or a draw. They fell agonisingly short in their previous Group L game after a last-gasp goal earned Ghana a 1-0 win.

“I think we need to congratulate them and be proud of how Panama has played against a world power such as Croatia,” Christiansen told reporters via a translator.

“I’m sure that people have realised that Panama has great players, and hopefully doors will be opened to play in better leagues and on better teams,” he added.

The Danish national said despite the results not going their way, he was proud of the fight shown by his team, highlighting the 1-0 scorelines in both their defeats.

“These players, after these two World Cup matches, won’t be where they are,” he said.

Panama are still searching for their first points after having lost all three games in their previous appearance at the 2018 World Cup.

Having played two games in Toronto, Panama travel to the United States to end their campaign against England.

Christiansen reserved special praise for Canada’s hospitality, saying the team had been treated well.

“It was amazing, the host of the people here in Canada, especially specifically in Toronto,” he said. REUTERS