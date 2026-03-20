Palestine cancel friendlies in Morocco amid Middle East travel disruption

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

March 19 - Friendly matches involving the Palestinian national team against Mauritania and Benin, scheduled to be played in Morocco later this month, have been cancelled because of the conflict in the Middle East, the Palestine Football Association (PFA) said on Thursday.

The decision comes amid widespread travel disruption across the region following U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran, which have affected air traffic through several major Gulf transit hubs and led to airport closures on security grounds.

Coach Ihab Abu Jazar’s side had been due to face Benin on March 27, before meeting Mauritania four days later, as part of their preparations for the 2027 Asian Cup, which will be hosted by Saudi Arabia.

“The Palestinian Football Association has announced that the senior national team will be unable to participate in the friendly training camp hosted by the Kingdom of Morocco,” the PFA said in a statement.

The association cited regional conditions, travel difficulties and airport closures, adding that it had been unable to complete the logistical arrangements required for the delegation to travel.

“The safety of the players and the technical and administrative staff remains our top priority,” it said.

Most of the Palestinian squad’s players are based in Gulf leagues and could face difficulties travelling under current conditions.

Football activities have also been disrupted elsewhere in the region.. REUTERS