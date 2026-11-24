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LONDON, Nov 24 - Crystal Palace have been docked three points after admitting they breached Women's Super League substitution rules during their 1-0 win over Everton in September.

• An independent tribunal ordered the three-point deduction, with no points awarded to Everton, their opponents, and the match will not be replayed

• The deduction drops Palace from 12th to 13th in the standings, below Birmingham City on goal difference, and in danger of relegation

• The tribunal found Palace made substitutions in four separate windows during the match, exceeding the maximum of three allowed, excluding halftime

• The breach occurred when Kirsty Howat replaced Shannon O'Brien in the 97th minute of the game, which Palace won 1-0

• The incident prompted investigations by the WSL, Pro Ref and both clubs, while the match officials involved were not appointed to fixtures in the following round REUTERS